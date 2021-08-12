Techindia Nirman Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Prime Securities Ltd, Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd, Golden Tobacco Ltd and R&B Denims Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 August 2021.

Techindia Nirman Ltd crashed 5.87% to Rs 4.65 at 14:15 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1128 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5825 shares in the past one month.

Prime Securities Ltd tumbled 5.00% to Rs 86.45. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 15359 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16416 shares in the past one month.

Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd lost 5.00% to Rs 866.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3837 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20070 shares in the past one month.

Golden Tobacco Ltd plummeted 5.00% to Rs 109.35. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 16099 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54247 shares in the past one month.

R&B Denims Ltd shed 4.99% to Rs 124.8. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 809 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10573 shares in the past one month.

