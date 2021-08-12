Volumes jump at V I P Industries Ltd counter

V I P Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 124.78 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 30.38 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.11 lakh shares

Indoco Remedies Ltd, Maharashtra Scooters Ltd, Bharat Forge Ltd, CreditAccess Grameen Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 12 August 2021.

V I P Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 124.78 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 30.38 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.11 lakh shares. The stock increased 20.00% to Rs.462.95. Volumes stood at 5.23 lakh shares in the last session.

Indoco Remedies Ltd witnessed volume of 59.85 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.51 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.69 lakh shares. The stock increased 17.46% to Rs.519.05. Volumes stood at 20.11 lakh shares in the last session.

Maharashtra Scooters Ltd recorded volume of 84174 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.72 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10907 shares. The stock gained 11.50% to Rs.4,285.00. Volumes stood at 11399 shares in the last session.

Bharat Forge Ltd clocked volume of 118.68 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.39 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16.07 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.36% to Rs.816.80. Volumes stood at 24.35 lakh shares in the last session.

CreditAccess Grameen Ltd recorded volume of 4.13 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.09 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 58252 shares. The stock gained 1.36% to Rs.612.85. Volumes stood at 1.17 lakh shares in the last session.

