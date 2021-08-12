Volumes jump at V I P Industries Ltd counter

-
ALSO READ
CreditAccess Grameen receives approval of stock exchanges for scheme of amalgamation
CreditAccess Grameen to consider terms for debt issue
CreditAccess Grameen allots 18,341 equity shares under ESOP
CreditAccess Grameen update on scheme of amalgamation
CreditAccess Grameen gains after Q4 PAT jumps 83% YoY to Rs 56 cr
-
V I P Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 124.78 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 30.38 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.11 lakh shares
Indoco Remedies Ltd, Maharashtra Scooters Ltd, Bharat Forge Ltd, CreditAccess Grameen Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 12 August 2021.
V I P Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 124.78 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 30.38 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.11 lakh shares. The stock increased 20.00% to Rs.462.95. Volumes stood at 5.23 lakh shares in the last session.
Indoco Remedies Ltd witnessed volume of 59.85 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.51 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.69 lakh shares. The stock increased 17.46% to Rs.519.05. Volumes stood at 20.11 lakh shares in the last session.
Maharashtra Scooters Ltd recorded volume of 84174 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.72 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10907 shares. The stock gained 11.50% to Rs.4,285.00. Volumes stood at 11399 shares in the last session.
Bharat Forge Ltd clocked volume of 118.68 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.39 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16.07 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.36% to Rs.816.80. Volumes stood at 24.35 lakh shares in the last session.
CreditAccess Grameen Ltd recorded volume of 4.13 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.09 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 58252 shares. The stock gained 1.36% to Rs.612.85. Volumes stood at 1.17 lakh shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU