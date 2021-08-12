Consumer Durables shares fall

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index falling 57.6 points or 0.16% at 36078.64 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (down 2.64%), Blue Star Ltd (down 1.26%),Voltas Ltd (down 1.03%),Whirlpool of India Ltd (down 0.98%),Bajaj Electricals Ltd (down 0.79%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Rajesh Exports Ltd (down 0.22%), Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (down 0.22%), and Vaibhav Global Ltd (down 0.07%).

On the other hand, Amber Enterprises India Ltd (up 2.85%), Titan Company Ltd (up 0.73%), and Orient Electric Ltd (up 0.14%) moved up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 277.85 or 0.51% at 54803.78.

The Nifty 50 index was up 76.7 points or 0.47% at 16358.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 456.86 points or 1.77% at 26306.06.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 74.09 points or 0.92% at 8092.79.

On BSE,2306 shares were trading in green, 810 were trading in red and 130 were unchanged.

