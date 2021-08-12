Energy shares slide

Energy stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Energy index falling 0.91 points or 0.01% at 6656.43 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1.12%), Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 0.73%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 0.51%), Castrol India Ltd (down 0.18%), Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.18%), and Petronet LNG Ltd (down 0.07%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (up 5.92%), Aegis Logistics Ltd (up 5.72%), and Goa Carbon Ltd (up 4.24%) moved up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 277.85 or 0.51% at 54803.78.

The Nifty 50 index was up 76.7 points or 0.47% at 16358.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 456.86 points or 1.77% at 26306.06.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 74.09 points or 0.92% at 8092.79.

On BSE,2306 shares were trading in green, 810 were trading in red and 130 were unchanged.

