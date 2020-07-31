Technocraft Industries (India) consolidated net profit declines 2.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 0.11% to Rs 351.52 crore

Net profit of Technocraft Industries (India) declined 2.00% to Rs 18.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 18.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.11% to Rs 351.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 351.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 5.14% to Rs 122.76 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 116.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.47% to Rs 1359.10 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1313.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

