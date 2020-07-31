Technocraft Industries (India) consolidated net profit declines 2.00% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 0.11% to Rs 351.52 croreNet profit of Technocraft Industries (India) declined 2.00% to Rs 18.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 18.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 0.11% to Rs 351.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 351.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 5.14% to Rs 122.76 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 116.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.47% to Rs 1359.10 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1313.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales351.52351.15 0 1359.101313.46 3 OPM %15.3512.53 -15.4715.04 - PBDT45.6244.91 2 215.06202.46 6 PBT26.1931.84 -18 161.18164.11 -2 NP18.1018.47 -2 122.76116.76 5
