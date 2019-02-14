TechNVision Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.81 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 22.43% to Rs 17.36 croreNet loss of TechNVision Ventures reported to Rs 4.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 22.43% to Rs 17.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 14.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales17.3614.18 22 OPM %19.180.78 -PBDT3.440.32 975 PBT-4.880.27 PL NP-4.810.11 PL
