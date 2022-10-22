Tejas Networks consolidated net profit declines 70.77% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 27.29% to Rs 219.94 crore

Net profit of Tejas Networks declined 70.77% to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 27.29% to Rs 219.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 172.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.219.94172.789.7910.6136.7221.6110.903.331.073.66

