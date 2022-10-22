JUST IN
Tejas Networks consolidated net profit declines 70.77% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 27.29% to Rs 219.94 crore

Net profit of Tejas Networks declined 70.77% to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 27.29% to Rs 219.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 172.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales219.94172.78 27 OPM %9.7910.61 -PBDT36.7221.61 70 PBT10.903.33 227 NP1.073.66 -71

First Published: Sat, October 22 2022. 08:02 IST

