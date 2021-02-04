Tejas Networks Ltd Spikes 5%, S&P BSE Telecom index Rises 1.79%

Tejas Networks Ltd has added 8.78% over last one month compared to 14.25% gain in S&P BSE Telecom index and 3.46% rise in the SENSEX

Tejas Networks Ltd rose 5% today to trade at Rs 151.2. The S&P BSE Telecom index is up 1.79% to quote at 1491.6. The index is up 14.25 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, OnMobile Global Ltd increased 4.99% and GTPL Hathway Ltd added 4.84% on the day. The S&P BSE Telecom index went up 19.97 % over last one year compared to the 21.8% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Tejas Networks Ltd has added 8.78% over last one month compared to 14.25% gain in S&P BSE Telecom index and 3.46% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1573 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 92523 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 155.85 on 11 Dec 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 28.5 on 21 May 2020.

