Tejas Networks Ltd Spurts 4.32%, S&P BSE Telecom index Gains 1.55%

Tejas Networks Ltd gained 4.32% today to trade at Rs 424. The S&P BSE Telecom index is up 1.55% to quote at 1662.11. The index is up 11.6 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Vodafone Idea Ltd increased 4.23% and Vindhya Telelinks Ltd added 2.06% on the day. The S&P BSE Telecom index went up 36.72 % over last one year compared to the 52.12% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Tejas Networks Ltd has added 22.56% over last one month compared to 11.6% gain in S&P BSE Telecom index and 7.28% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 10177 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.11 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 439 on 16 Aug 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 56 on 04 Sep 2020.

