Telecom shares fall

Telecom stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Telecom index falling 2.48 points or 0.2% at 1239.13 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, GTL Infrastructure Ltd (up 3.85%), Tejas Networks Ltd (up 1.42%), Tata Communications Ltd (up 1.1%), ITI Ltd (up 0.88%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 0.41%), and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 0.11%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, HFCL Ltd (up 9.71%), Optiemus Infracom Ltd (up 4.96%), and Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 4.26%) moved up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 290.21 or 0.76% at 38510.6.

The Nifty 50 index was up 90.4 points or 0.8% at 11402.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 265.46 points or 1.84% at 14687.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 66.36 points or 1.36% at 4959.57.

On BSE,1832 shares were trading in green, 846 were trading in red and 149 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)