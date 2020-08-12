Telecom stocks edge higher

Telecom stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Telecom index increasing 6.49 points or 0.51% at 1285.38 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Optiemus Infracom Ltd (up 4.99%), Tejas Networks Ltd (up 4.93%),ITI Ltd (up 3.96%),Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 2.49%),Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 1.84%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were HFCL Ltd (up 0.97%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 0.65%), Vodafone Idea Ltd (up 0.11%), and Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 0.11%).

On the other hand, Reliance Communications Ltd (down 4.76%), GTL Infrastructure Ltd (down 4.17%), and Tata Communications Ltd (down 0.72%) turned lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 161.99 or 0.42% at 38245.02.

The Nifty 50 index was down 47.3 points or 0.42% at 11275.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 3.12 points or 0.02% at 13834.14.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 2.15 points or 0.05% at 4698.66.

On BSE,923 shares were trading in green, 944 were trading in red and 82 were unchanged.

