Telecom shares fall

Telecom stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Telecom index falling 15.47 points or 1% at 1536.15 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 5.38%), Tejas Networks Ltd (down 4.99%),OnMobile Global Ltd (down 3.82%),Reliance Communications Ltd (down 3.7%),Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 3.63%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (down 3.49%), Tata Communications Ltd (down 3.26%), HFCL Ltd (down 3.18%), Sterlite Technologies Ltd (down 2.76%), and ITI Ltd (down 2.22%).

On the other hand, GTPL Hathway Ltd (up 1.2%), moved up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 136.68 or 0.25% at 55573.97.

The Nifty 50 index was up 29.7 points or 0.18% at 16558.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 157.93 points or 0.6% at 26197.27.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 21.07 points or 0.26% at 8069.16.

On BSE,1134 shares were trading in green, 2065 were trading in red and 136 were unchanged.

