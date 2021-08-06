Telecom stocks spurt

Telecom stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Telecom index increasing 18.9 points or 1.27% at 1507.71 at 09:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Vodafone Idea Ltd (up 14.14%), Tejas Networks Ltd (up 4.99%),Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 3.36%),Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 1.23%),ITI Ltd (up 1.07%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Reliance Communications Ltd (up 0.97%), Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 0.92%), HFCL Ltd (up 0.9%), Tata Communications Ltd (up 0.73%), and OnMobile Global Ltd (up 0.72%).

On the other hand, GTPL Hathway Ltd (down 0.27%), and Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (down 0.21%) turned lower.

At 09:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 7.61 or 0.01% at 54500.45.

The Nifty 50 index was up 5.5 points or 0.03% at 16300.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 194.31 points or 0.73% at 26925.81.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 38.48 points or 0.47% at 8236.7.

On BSE,1801 shares were trading in green, 837 were trading in red and 82 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)