Telecom stocks edge higher

Telecom stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Telecom index increasing 18.1 points or 1.33% at 1380.47 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, HFCL Ltd (up 5.19%), Reliance Communications Ltd (up 4.75%),Vodafone Idea Ltd (up 4.31%),Tata Communications Ltd (up 3.39%),GTPL Hathway Ltd (up 1.86%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Indus Towers Ltd (up 1.17%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 0.98%), OnMobile Global Ltd (up 0.61%), Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 0.56%), and ITI Ltd (up 0.48%).

On the other hand, Tejas Networks Ltd (down 1.73%), and Sterlite Technologies Ltd (down 0.7%) turned lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 12.55 or 0.02% at 52112.6.

The Nifty 50 index was up 29.9 points or 0.19% at 15700.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 203.48 points or 0.84% at 24465.38.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 57.13 points or 0.74% at 7766.13.

On BSE,1974 shares were trading in green, 691 were trading in red and 108 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)