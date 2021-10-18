Telecom shares slide

Telecom stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Telecom index falling 5.3 points or 0.3% at 1760.15 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, GTPL Hathway Ltd (down 3.04%), GTL Infrastructure Ltd (down 2.34%),Indus Towers Ltd (down 1.76%),ITI Ltd (down 0.9%),Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 0.74%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 0.57%), and Sterlite Technologies Ltd (down 0.14%).

On the other hand, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (up 4.91%), OnMobile Global Ltd (up 4.19%), and Tejas Networks Ltd (up 3.17%) moved up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 547.14 or 0.89% at 61853.09.

The Nifty 50 index was up 164.85 points or 0.9% at 18503.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 257.17 points or 0.86% at 30150.23.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 105.61 points or 1.14% at 9399.01.

On BSE,1826 shares were trading in green, 1550 were trading in red and 167 were unchanged.

