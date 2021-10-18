Consumer goods shares fall

Consumer goods stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary Goods & Services index falling 5.17 points or 0.08% at 6136.21 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary Goods & Services index, Avenue Supermarts Ltd (down 6.46%), Dish TV India Ltd (down 5%),Karda Constructions Ltd (down 4.86%),V2 Retail Ltd (down 4.53%),Sharda Motor Industries Ltd (down 4.48%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Amara Raja Batteries Ltd (down 3.8%), Ganesh Housing Corporation Ltd (down 3.63%), Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd (down 3.56%), Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (down 3.47%), and BLS International Services Ltd (down 2.72%).

On the other hand, Cera Sanitaryware Ltd (up 11.79%), Borosil Ltd (up 11.47%), and Khadim India Ltd (up 10%) moved up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 547.14 or 0.89% at 61853.09.

The Nifty 50 index was up 164.85 points or 0.9% at 18503.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 257.17 points or 0.86% at 30150.23.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 105.61 points or 1.14% at 9399.01.

On BSE,1826 shares were trading in green, 1550 were trading in red and 167 were unchanged.

