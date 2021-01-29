Telecom stocks edge lower

Telecom stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Telecom index decreasing 32.77 points or 2.36% at 1355.98 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, HFCL Ltd (down 4.54%), Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 2.89%),Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (down 2.89%),Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 2.87%),Indus Towers Ltd (down 1.87%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (down 0.87%), and ITI Ltd (down 0.12%).

On the other hand, Tata Communications Ltd (up 3.93%), Reliance Communications Ltd (up 3.39%), and GTPL Hathway Ltd (up 2.02%) turned up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 211.97 or 0.45% at 46662.39.

The Nifty 50 index was down 73.6 points or 0.53% at 13743.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 5.08 points or 0.03% at 18028.82.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 2.32 points or 0.04% at 6028.95.

On BSE,1500 shares were trading in green, 1241 were trading in red and 135 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)