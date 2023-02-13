Telecom stocks rise

Telecom stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Telecommunication index increasing 10.16 points or 0.63% at 1632.85 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecommunication index, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (up 7%), GTL Infrastructure Ltd (up 1.04%),Route Mobile Ltd (up 0.82%),Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 0.79%),Optiemus Infracom Ltd (up 0.72%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Reliance Communications Ltd (up 0.54%), Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 0.46%), Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 0.45%), Vodafone Idea Ltd (up 0.38%), and Tata Communications Ltd (up 0.26%).

On the other hand, Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (down 1.63%), Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (down 1.3%), and OnMobile Global Ltd (down 0.75%) turned lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 155.95 or 0.26% at 60526.75.

The Nifty 50 index was down 26.5 points or 0.15% at 17830.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 41.11 points or 0.15% at 28221.94.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 38.82 points or 0.43% at 8885.4.

On BSE,1390 shares were trading in green, 1502 were trading in red and 177 were unchanged.

