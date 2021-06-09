Telecom shares slide

Telecom stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Telecom index falling 10.68 points or 0.76% at 1395.7 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 2.19%), Indus Towers Ltd (down 1.87%),Tejas Networks Ltd (down 1.61%),Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (down 1.45%),OnMobile Global Ltd (down 1.16%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were HFCL Ltd (down 1.08%), and Bharti Airtel Ltd (down 0.62%).

On the other hand, Reliance Communications Ltd (up 4.94%), ITI Ltd (up 3.31%), and Tata Communications Ltd (up 0.6%) moved up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 182.95 or 0.35% at 52092.62.

The Nifty 50 index was down 53.95 points or 0.34% at 15686.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 18.71 points or 0.08% at 24807.93.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 2.45 points or 0.03% at 7843.18.

On BSE,1635 shares were trading in green, 1481 were trading in red and 135 were unchanged.

