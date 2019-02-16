Uniply Decor standalone net profit rises 63.71% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 5.29% to Rs 38.46 croreNet profit of Uniply Decor rose 63.71% to Rs 2.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 5.29% to Rs 38.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 40.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales38.4640.61 -5 OPM %5.304.04 -PBDT3.281.83 79 PBT2.821.46 93 NP2.031.24 64
