Auto shares slide

Auto stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Auto index falling 331.63 points or 1.24% at 26482.63 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (down 3.12%), Eicher Motors Ltd (down 3.01%),Ashok Leyland Ltd (down 1.26%),Bajaj Auto Ltd (down 1.15%),TVS Motor Company Ltd (down 1.13%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tata Motors Ltd (down 0.64%), Bosch Ltd (down 0.61%), Hero MotoCorp Ltd (down 0.57%), Tube Investments of India Ltd (down 0.37%), and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (down 0.33%).

On the other hand, Balkrishna Industries Ltd (up 0.75%), Cummins India Ltd (up 0.41%), and Sundram Fasteners Ltd (up 0.37%) moved up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 53.49 or 0.09% at 61255.42.

The Nifty 50 index was down 36.15 points or 0.2% at 18271.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 127.96 points or 0.41% at 31012.32.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 41.52 points or 0.45% at 9189.95.

On BSE,1515 shares were trading in green, 1822 were trading in red and 111 were unchanged.

