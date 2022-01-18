Basic materials shares fall

Basic materials stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Basic Materials index falling 81.01 points or 1.35% at 5901.4 at 13:50 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Basic Materials index, Tata Steel Long Products Ltd (down 3.98%), Ambuja Cements Ltd (down 3.87%),India Cements Ltd (down 3.68%),Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd (down 3.43%),Dharamsi Morarji Chemicals Co Ltd (down 3.42%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were ACC Ltd (down 3.37%), Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd (down 3.27%), The Ramco Cements Ltd (down 3.13%), Steel Exchange India Ltd (down 3.12%), and Surya Roshni Ltd (down 2.96%).

On the other hand, Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd (up 10.18%), Pennar Industries Ltd (up 8.6%), and Gulshan Polyols Ltd (up 4.64%) moved up.

At 13:50 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 53.49 or 0.09% at 61255.42.

The Nifty 50 index was down 36.15 points or 0.2% at 18271.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 127.96 points or 0.41% at 31012.32.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 41.52 points or 0.45% at 9189.95.

On BSE,1515 shares were trading in green, 1822 were trading in red and 111 were unchanged.

