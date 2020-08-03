JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Novateor Research Laboratories reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2020 quarter

The Anup Engineering standalone net profit declines 34.51% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Transcorp International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.30 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 89.95% to Rs 58.59 crore

Net Loss of Transcorp International reported to Rs 1.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 89.95% to Rs 58.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 583.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales58.59583.14 -90 OPM %-1.080.05 -PBDT-1.43-0.34 -321 PBT-2.06-1.03 -100 NP-1.30-0.75 -73

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, August 03 2020. 08:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU