Transcorp International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.30 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 89.95% to Rs 58.59 croreNet Loss of Transcorp International reported to Rs 1.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 89.95% to Rs 58.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 583.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales58.59583.14 -90 OPM %-1.080.05 -PBDT-1.43-0.34 -321 PBT-2.06-1.03 -100 NP-1.30-0.75 -73
