The Hi-Tech Gears reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.57 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 25.14% to Rs 270.97 croreNet profit of The Hi-Tech Gears reported to Rs 2.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 13.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 25.14% to Rs 270.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 216.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales270.97216.54 25 OPM %13.952.73 -PBDT31.432.21 1322 PBT7.76-11.67 LP NP2.57-13.06 LP
