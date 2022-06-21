Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Subex Ltd, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd, EID Parry (India) Ltd and Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 June 2022.

Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd spiked 16.39% to Rs 237.2 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 77826 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 75787 shares in the past one month.

Subex Ltd surged 15.10% to Rs 23.25. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 15.58 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.69 lakh shares in the past one month.

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd soared 12.36% to Rs 132.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.24 lakh shares in the past one month.

EID Parry (India) Ltd added 12.18% to Rs 523.65. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 58398 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45216 shares in the past one month.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd exploded 11.66% to Rs 305.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.03 lakh shares in the past one month.

