Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 26.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 30.02% to Rs 31.65 croreNet profit of Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals rose 26.00% to Rs 2.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 30.02% to Rs 31.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 45.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales31.6545.23 -30 OPM %8.374.95 -PBDT3.302.79 18 PBT3.032.50 21 NP2.522.00 26
