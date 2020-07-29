JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

DE Nora India standalone net profit rises 229.09% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 26.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 30.02% to Rs 31.65 crore

Net profit of Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals rose 26.00% to Rs 2.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 30.02% to Rs 31.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 45.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales31.6545.23 -30 OPM %8.374.95 -PBDT3.302.79 18 PBT3.032.50 21 NP2.522.00 26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, July 29 2020. 15:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU