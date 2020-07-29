Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 26.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 30.02% to Rs 31.65 crore

Net profit of Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals rose 26.00% to Rs 2.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 30.02% to Rs 31.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 45.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.31.6545.238.374.953.302.793.032.502.522.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)