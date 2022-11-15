Thomas Scott India standalone net profit rises 1028.57% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 59.73% to Rs 15.11 crore

Net profit of Thomas Scott India rose 1028.57% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 59.73% to Rs 15.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales15.119.46 60 OPM %7.541.16 -PBDT1.040.09 1056 PBT0.880.01 8700 NP0.790.07 1029

Tue, November 15 2022. 08:16 IST

