Thomas Scott India standalone net profit rises 1028.57% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 59.73% to Rs 15.11 crore

Net profit of Thomas Scott India rose 1028.57% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 59.73% to Rs 15.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 9.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.15.119.467.541.161.040.090.880.010.790.07

