Thyrocare CEO Arindam Haldar resigns

Arindam Haldar, who joined Thyrocare Technologies as a chief executive officer (CEO) in September 2020, has expressed his intention of resigning from his current post for personal reasons.

The nomination & remuneration committee, which discussed this matter at their meeting held on 5 April 2021, decided that Haldar's resignation may be accepted and he may be relieved.

On a consolidated basis, Thyrocare's net profit surged 17.8% to Rs 32.39 crore on a 30.7% rise in net sales to Rs 138.27 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.

Thyrocare Technologies operates a chain of diagnostic and preventive care laboratories.

Shares of Thyrocare Technologies advanced 2.94% to Rs 1,038.55 on BSE.

