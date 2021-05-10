Thyrocare gains on turnaround Q4 performance

Thyrocare Technologies rose 1.46% to Rs 1074.45 after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 37.75 crore in Q4 FY21 compared with net loss of Rs 1.60 crore in Q4 FY20.
Net sales during the quarter increased 44.8% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 146.84 crore. On the segmental front, revenue from diagnostic testing services was at Rs 138.68 crore (up 49.4% YoY), revenue from imaging services was at Rs 7.68 crore (down 5.2% YoY) in the fourth quarter.
Profit before tax stood at Rs 47.63 crore in Q4 FY21, up 171.2% from Rs 17.56 crore in Q4 FY20.
Current tax outgo jumped by 48% to Rs 14.37 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.
Thyrocare reported 28% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 113.14 crore on 14.2% increase in net sales to Rs 494.62 crore in the year ended 31 March 2020.
The company's board has recommended a dividend of Rs 15 per share.
Thyrocare Technologies operates a chain of diagnostic and preventive care laboratories.
