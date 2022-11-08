Tinna Trade reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.66 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-

Sales decline 66.78% to Rs 38.19 croreNet Loss of Tinna Trade reported to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 66.78% to Rs 38.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 114.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales38.19114.97 -67 OPM %0.890.38 -PBDT-0.840.05 PL PBT-0.89-0.03 -2867 NP-0.66-0.05 -1220
