Titan Securities consolidated net profit rises 28.42% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 7.83% to Rs 15.53 croreNet profit of Titan Securities rose 28.42% to Rs 1.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 7.83% to Rs 15.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 16.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales15.5316.85 -8 OPM %16.4213.29 -PBDT2.071.66 25 PBT1.611.22 32 NP1.220.95 28
