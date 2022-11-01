STL Global Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Visesh Infotecnics Ltd, Weizmann Ltd, Alkali Metals Ltd and Automotive Stampings & Assemblies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 November 2022.

Visesh Infotecnics Ltd, Weizmann Ltd, Alkali Metals Ltd and Automotive Stampings & Assemblies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 November 2022.

STL Global Ltd spiked 19.81% to Rs 25.1 at 11:56 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1941 shares in the past one month.

Visesh Infotecnics Ltd surged 15.63% to Rs 0.74. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 429.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 100.74 lakh shares in the past one month.

Weizmann Ltd soared 15.33% to Rs 126.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 48402 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12404 shares in the past one month.

Alkali Metals Ltd advanced 14.09% to Rs 138.1. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 18341 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36744 shares in the past one month.

Automotive Stampings & Assemblies Ltd rose 11.99% to Rs 416. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 47034 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4456 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)