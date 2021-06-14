Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd up for third consecutive session

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 2977.7, up 3.4% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 20.89% in last one year as compared to a 60.37% jump in NIFTY and a 45.13% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2977.7, up 3.4% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.39% on the day, quoting at 15738.4. The Sensex is at 52311.7, down 0.31%. Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd has gained around 7.67% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.61% in last one month and is currently quoting at 14464.05, up 0.23% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.84 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.32 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 42.83 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

