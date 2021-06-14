Jindal Steel & Power Ltd soars 1.19%

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 426.1, up 1.19% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 213.54% in last one year as compared to a 60.37% gain in NIFTY and a 178.2% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 426.1, up 1.19% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.39% on the day, quoting at 15738.4. The Sensex is at 52311.7, down 0.31%. Jindal Steel & Power Ltd has dropped around 2.16% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 3.02% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5406.8, down 0.77% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 110.07 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 134.44 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 425.8, up 0.69% on the day. Jindal Steel & Power Ltd is up 213.54% in last one year as compared to a 60.37% gain in NIFTY and a 178.2% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 5.89 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

