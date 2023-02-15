Torrent Power Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

General Insurance Corporation of India, RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd and New India Assurance Company Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 15 February 2023.

Torrent Power Ltd soared 9.35% to Rs 499.6 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15025 shares in the past one month.

General Insurance Corporation of India spiked 8.57% to Rs 153.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.53 lakh shares in the past one month.

RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd surged 8.04% to Rs 41. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.06 lakh shares in the past one month.

Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd exploded 6.92% to Rs 138.3. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 84741 shares in the past one month.

New India Assurance Company Ltd gained 5.76% to Rs 106.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 73552 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.18 lakh shares in the past one month.

