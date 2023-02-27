Toyota Financial Services India standalone net profit declines 18.48% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 8.69% to Rs 189.18 croreNet profit of Toyota Financial Services India declined 18.48% to Rs 30.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 37.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 8.69% to Rs 189.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 174.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales189.18174.06 9 OPM %79.7679.56 -PBDT47.2954.99 -14 PBT40.4949.97 -19 NP30.3037.17 -18
