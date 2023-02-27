Toyota Financial Services India standalone net profit declines 18.48% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 8.69% to Rs 189.18 crore

Net profit of Toyota Financial Services India declined 18.48% to Rs 30.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 37.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 8.69% to Rs 189.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 174.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.189.18174.0679.7679.5647.2954.9940.4949.9730.3037.17

