JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Ushdev International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.09 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Toyota Financial Services India standalone net profit declines 18.48% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 8.69% to Rs 189.18 crore

Net profit of Toyota Financial Services India declined 18.48% to Rs 30.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 37.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 8.69% to Rs 189.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 174.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales189.18174.06 9 OPM %79.7679.56 -PBDT47.2954.99 -14 PBT40.4949.97 -19 NP30.3037.17 -18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, February 27 2023. 07:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU