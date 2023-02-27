Manba Finance standalone net profit rises 58.57% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 56.01% to Rs 34.37 crore

Net profit of Manba Finance rose 58.57% to Rs 3.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 56.01% to Rs 34.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 22.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.34.3722.0365.3268.006.805.955.084.943.982.51

