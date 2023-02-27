Manba Finance standalone net profit rises 58.57% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sales rise 56.01% to Rs 34.37 crore

Net profit of Manba Finance rose 58.57% to Rs 3.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 56.01% to Rs 34.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 22.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales34.3722.03 56 OPM %65.3268.00 -PBDT6.805.95 14 PBT5.084.94 3 NP3.982.51 59

First Published: Mon, February 27 2023. 07:31 IST

