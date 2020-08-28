JUST IN
TPL Plastech consolidated net profit declines 91.12% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 52.98% to Rs 25.21 crore

Net profit of TPL Plastech declined 91.12% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 52.98% to Rs 25.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 53.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales25.2153.61 -53 OPM %10.7913.30 -PBDT1.365.58 -76 PBT0.414.65 -91 NP0.303.38 -91

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, August 28 2020. 08:10 IST

