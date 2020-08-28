TPL Plastech consolidated net profit declines 91.12% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 52.98% to Rs 25.21 crore

Net profit of TPL Plastech declined 91.12% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 52.98% to Rs 25.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 53.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.25.2153.6110.7913.301.365.580.414.650.303.38

