Transformers And Rectifiers soars on bagging order from GETCO

Transformers And Rectifiers (India) jumped 5.86% to Rs 30.70 after the company bagged an order for transformers, with a total contract value of Rs 72 crore, from Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation (GETCO).
With this order, the company's order book as on date stands around Rs 816 crore.
The company's consolidated net profit rose 43.81% to Rs 4.76 crore on a 52.56% increase in sales to Rs 267.12 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.
Transformers & Rectifiers India is engaged in a manufacturer of power, furnace and rectifier transformers.
