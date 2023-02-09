Transpek Industry consolidated net profit rises 7.57% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 9.13% to Rs 196.47 crore

Net profit of Transpek Industry rose 7.57% to Rs 24.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 22.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 9.13% to Rs 196.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 180.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.196.47180.0321.4717.3641.1238.9932.8331.4924.7222.98

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)