Transwarranty Finance consolidated net profit declines 25.78% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 51.24% to Rs 9.15 croreNet profit of Transwarranty Finance declined 25.78% to Rs 2.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 51.24% to Rs 9.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 45.12% to Rs 0.45 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 6.07% to Rs 17.29 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 16.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales9.156.05 51 17.2916.30 6 OPM %26.6752.56 -5.158.34 - PBDT2.293.37 -32 0.941.95 -52 PBT2.173.14 -31 0.501.09 -54 NP2.132.87 -26 0.450.82 -45
