Transwarranty Finance consolidated net profit declines 25.78% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 51.24% to Rs 9.15 crore

Net profit of declined 25.78% to Rs 2.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 51.24% to Rs 9.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 45.12% to Rs 0.45 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 6.07% to Rs 17.29 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 16.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

9.156.0517.2916.3026.6752.565.158.342.293.370.941.952.173.140.501.092.132.870.450.82

