Tricom Fruit Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.57 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Tricom Fruit Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.44 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Preference for hygiene products to rise, online sales to zoom, amid COVID-19 threat: GCPL
Fruit seller seen contaminating fruits with saliva in MP, FIR registered
Current fiscal to remain challenging, sales to revive only next year: Audi
Over 400 labourers, traders of Azadpur wholesale market screened for coronavirus
-
Reported sales nilNet Loss of Tricom Fruit Products reported to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2020 and during the previous quarter ended June 2019.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU