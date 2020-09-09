JUST IN
Neptune Exports standalone net profit rises 225.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.14 crore

Net profit of Neptune Exports rose 225.00% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.140.14 0 OPM %64.2971.43 -PBDT0.160.10 60 PBT0.140.06 133 NP0.130.04 225

