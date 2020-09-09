Winro Commercial (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.74 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 814.08% to Rs 19.47 croreNet profit of Winro Commercial (India) reported to Rs 4.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 3.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 814.08% to Rs 19.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales19.472.13 814 OPM %97.79-214.55 -PBDT19.08-4.56 LP PBT19.06-4.59 LP NP4.74-3.54 LP
