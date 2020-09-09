JUST IN
Winro Commercial (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.74 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 814.08% to Rs 19.47 crore

Net profit of Winro Commercial (India) reported to Rs 4.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 3.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 814.08% to Rs 19.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales19.472.13 814 OPM %97.79-214.55 -PBDT19.08-4.56 LP PBT19.06-4.59 LP NP4.74-3.54 LP

First Published: Wed, September 09 2020.

