Lupin's Visakhapatnam facilty clears USFDA inspection

The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) conducted a pre-approval and GMP inspection at its API manufacturing facility from 6 March 2023 to 10 March 2023.

Lupin announced that the US drug regulator concluded the inspection of its manufacturing facility located in Visakhapatnam (Vizag), India with no observations.

Nilesh Gupta, managing director of Lupin said, This accomplishment is a testament to our commitment to upholding global quality standards across all our manufacturing sites, and to provide quality affordable healthcare for all.

Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Mumbai, India. The Company develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products, and APIs in over 100 markets in the U.S., India, South Africa, and across the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe, and Middle East regions.

The company reported 71.9% drop in net profit to Rs 153.5 crore despite of 3.8% rise in net sales to Rs to Rs 4,244.6 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

The scrip declined 0.13% to end at Rs 656.35 on Friday, 10 March 2023.

