JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Sathavahana Ispat reports standalone net loss of Rs 75.58 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Trident consolidated net profit declines 91.74% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 46.00% to Rs 708.54 crore

Net profit of Trident declined 91.74% to Rs 10.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 122.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 46.00% to Rs 708.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1312.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales708.541312.15 -46 OPM %15.9722.67 -PBDT95.73267.98 -64 PBT13.24183.11 -93 NP10.11122.43 -92

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, July 18 2020. 16:41 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU