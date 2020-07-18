Trident consolidated net profit declines 91.74% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 46.00% to Rs 708.54 croreNet profit of Trident declined 91.74% to Rs 10.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 122.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 46.00% to Rs 708.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1312.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales708.541312.15 -46 OPM %15.9722.67 -PBDT95.73267.98 -64 PBT13.24183.11 -93 NP10.11122.43 -92
