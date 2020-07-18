Trident consolidated net profit declines 91.74% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 46.00% to Rs 708.54 crore

Net profit of Trident declined 91.74% to Rs 10.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 122.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 46.00% to Rs 708.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1312.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.708.541312.1515.9722.6795.73267.9813.24183.1110.11122.43

