Lupin consolidated net profit rises 34.56% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 0.42% to Rs 3791.00 crore

Net profit of Lupin rose 34.56% to Rs 389.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 289.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.42% to Rs 3791.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3807.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 269.39 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 606.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 5.76% to Rs 15142.80 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 14318.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

3791.003807.0215142.8014318.0513.8620.4715.5517.88627.53807.462609.622689.45413.27588.401639.401843.40389.63289.56-269.39606.55

