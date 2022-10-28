Greencrest Financial Services standalone net profit rises 544.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 1678.72% to Rs 8.36 crore

Net profit of Greencrest Financial Services rose 544.00% to Rs 1.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 1678.72% to Rs 8.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.8.360.4730.5076.602.300.362.300.351.610.25

