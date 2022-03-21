Tube Investments of India Ltd in demand

Tube Investments of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 1564.75, up 1.58% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 37.57% in last one year as compared to a 16.42% spurt in NIFTY and a 3.88% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Tube Investments of India Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1564.75, up 1.58% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.76% on the day, quoting at 17155.9. The Sensex is at 57381.01, down 0.83%. Tube Investments of India Ltd has slipped around 3.86% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Tube Investments of India Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 7.14% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10576, down 0.4% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.59 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.99 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 62.02 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

