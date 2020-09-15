Tulsyan NEC reports standalone net loss of Rs 88.17 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 21.68% to Rs 174.69 croreNet Loss of Tulsyan NEC reported to Rs 88.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 63.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 21.68% to Rs 174.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 223.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 226.04 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 222.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 12.65% to Rs 735.99 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 842.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales174.69223.06 -22 735.99842.56 -13 OPM %-6.841.35 -3.012.83 - PBDT-81.67-55.11 -48 -200.90-195.37 -3 PBT-88.17-61.42 -44 -226.04-220.18 -3 NP-88.17-63.83 -38 -226.04-222.59 -2
